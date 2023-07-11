Double murder in Bangalore

BENGALURU: A double murder has taken place in Bengaluru city in the middle of the day and has shocked people.



The incident in which both the Managing Director and CEO of Aeronics Internet Company were killed. It took place in the jurisdiction of Amruthahalli Police Station in Bangalore.

The deceased are identified as Aeronics Internet Company MD Phanindra Subramanya, CEO Vinu Kumar. A former employee of the company, Felix, is accused of murder.

Felix, an ex-employee of Aeronics, left his job and started his own company. But as Phanindra was an opponent for his business, he made a plan to finish him. Accordingly, Felix, who entered the company along with two others at 4 pm on Tuesday, attacked Phanindra and Vinu Kumar with a talwar and a knife. After the attack, the three assassins escaped from behind the building. The Amruthahalli police are currently investigating the crime scene.