ED raids will bring out more cases of Karnataka govt: BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Thursday said that Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids against the former minister B. Nagendra and Tribal Welfare Board Chairman Basanagouda Daddal in connection with the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board case will bring out more cases against the state government.
“Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation was established in Karnataka to economically and socially empower the tribal and scheduled communities. Whenever the BJP has come to power, it has worked to deliver justice to the SC and ST communities. The BJP has been fighting against the tribal welfare board scam for several months. The ED has raided Nagendra's house and properties, and many documents have been inspected,” senior BJP leader and former minister B. Sriramulu said.
He said that there is also an SIT investigation and that the ED has conducted raids in 18 locations. He suggested that the raids might be based on a complaint filed by Union Bank to the CBI. He charged that Rs 80 lakh had been transferred from the Valmiki Corporation to the account of Harish, who was Nagendra's PA.
He also criticised the state Home Minister G. Parameshwara for saying that they were not aware of the ED raids and claimed that the government was a part of this major scam.
“The people of the state are calling this a shameless government and referring to it as a government of thieves. After a robbery, the thieves need to be caught. The ED has already caught an associate of the kingpin in the scam. The ED is proceeding to identify the kingpin,” he said.
BJP state President B. Y. Vijayendra also criticised the Karnataka government over the alleged diversion of funds meant for Dalits to other categories.