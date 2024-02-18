Elderly woman rescued after year-long house arrest

Tumakuru: An 80-year-old woman, who had been confined to her home for an entire year, was finally rescued with the intervention of Sakhi One Stop Center and the Senior Citizen Helpline in Tumakuru city .

The elderly woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, had been subjected to house arrest by her family for the past twelve months. Reports suggest that she had been enduring mistreatment at the hands of her daughter-in-law and son, prompting her to seek help from concerned individuals. The distressing situation came to light when the city’s helplines, including Sakhi One Stop Centre and the Senior Citizens Helpline, received a call regarding the elderly woman’s plight.

Upon investigation, the staff swiftly mobilized to locate her residence and extend assistance.

However, the rescue operation faced considerable resistance from the daughter-in-law upon arrival at the scene. Despite the challenges, the rescue team persisted, eventually managing to extricate the elderly woman from her confinement. Subsequently, she was taken to the district hospital for necessary medical attention.

Efforts were made to relocate the elderly woman to an official shelter, but she expressed a strong desire to return to her own home. District Legal Services Authority Secretary and Judge Nurunneesa, accompanied by the police, intervened and ensured her safe return home.

They issued a stern warning to the family members, cautioning them against any further mistreatment of the elderly woman. Furthermore, authorities have made it clear that legal action will be pursued against the son and daughter-in-law if they subject the elderly woman to any form of harassment or confinement in the future.

It has been revealed that the elderly woman is a retired child development project officer, , and her husband, a retired ASI, both receive government pensions. Despite her years of dedicated service, she found herself unjustly confined within her own home alongside her elder son and daughter-in-law, who had reportedly resorted to locking the doors to prevent her from leaving.

Fortunately, with the timely intervention of concerned authorities, the elderly woman has been liberated from her year-long ordeal of house arrest and is now under protection, free from further confinement.