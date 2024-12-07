Energy Minister addresses power tariff revision speculations

  • Menu
Amid speculations about a potential power tariff revision, Karnataka Energy MinisterK J George on Friday stated that all stakeholders would be consulted before a decision is made.

Bengaluru: Amid speculations about a potential power tariff revision, Karnataka Energy MinisterK J George on Friday stated that all stakeholders would be consulted before a decision is made. The speculation followed a proposal from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), which reportedly suggested a power tariff hike to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

Responding to queries, a senior official told PTI, “It’s still in the discussion stage,” adding, “nothing has been finalised yet.” No official announcements have been made by the government, and everyone was part of the meeting, the official said.

Speaking to reporters, Minister George said, “It is a routine process. Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) submit a proposal to KERC. They will call all stakeholders, discuss, and finalise. Last time, it was Rs 2.50, but they did not implement such a hike. Anyway, we will see what KERC decides.”

He added, “There was a pension fund when KEB (Karnataka Electricity Board) was operational, and arrears from that fund have accumulated. Additionally, there is a shortage of electricity, so we are purchasing power, which is why ESCOMs have proposed a small increase of 37 paise. Let’s wait and see.”

