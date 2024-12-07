Live
- MoS Defence gets Rs 50 lakh extortion threat; probe underway
- MUDA case: Petitioner Krishna alleges Advocate General protecting accused
- Pope not to visit India in 2025: MoS George Kurian
- 'Vote-Jihad' scam: ED seizes Rs 13.5 crore after multiple raids in Mumbai, Ahmedabad
- Australia to play three-match Test series in the West Indies next year, says Nick Hockley
- Chandrababu visits Bapatla Municipal High School, inspects infrastructure
- MBBS seats rise to 1,18,137, medical colleges surge to 780 in 2024: Centre
- Nothing Brings Back the Iconic Snake Game: How to Download and Play
- Kejriwal accuses Centre of 'ruining' Delhi following Shahdara shooting
- U19 Asia Cup: Ruthless India to face dominant Bangladesh in final
Just In
Energy Minister addresses power tariff revision speculations
Amid speculations about a potential power tariff revision, Karnataka Energy MinisterK J George on Friday stated that all stakeholders would be consulted before a decision is made.
Bengaluru: Amid speculations about a potential power tariff revision, Karnataka Energy MinisterK J George on Friday stated that all stakeholders would be consulted before a decision is made. The speculation followed a proposal from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), which reportedly suggested a power tariff hike to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).
Responding to queries, a senior official told PTI, “It’s still in the discussion stage,” adding, “nothing has been finalised yet.” No official announcements have been made by the government, and everyone was part of the meeting, the official said.
Speaking to reporters, Minister George said, “It is a routine process. Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) submit a proposal to KERC. They will call all stakeholders, discuss, and finalise. Last time, it was Rs 2.50, but they did not implement such a hike. Anyway, we will see what KERC decides.”
He added, “There was a pension fund when KEB (Karnataka Electricity Board) was operational, and arrears from that fund have accumulated. Additionally, there is a shortage of electricity, so we are purchasing power, which is why ESCOMs have proposed a small increase of 37 paise. Let’s wait and see.”