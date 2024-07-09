Enhanced patrols in Charmadi Ghat to ensure tourist safety and traffic flow

Chikkamagaluru: In response to recent disruptions caused by an influx of tourists, highway patrol police from the Mudigere division have increased their presence in Charmadi Ghat. The goal is to prevent traffic jams and ensure the safety of visitors drawn to the area by the scenic waterfalls.

The Charmadi Ghat has seen a surge in tourists due to the swelling waterfalls from recent rains. This increased activity has led to various issues, such as tourists parking along the narrow roads, causing significant traffic congestion. Furthermore, some tourists have been engaging in risky behaviours, such as climbing rocks and posing for photos in the middle of the road, endangering themselves and others, especially during low visibility conditions.

To address these concerns, highway patrol officers have ramped up their monitoring efforts. Their primary focus is to prevent traffic obstructions and deter dangerous behaviour. The officers are actively advising tourists against parking on the roadside and warning them about the dangers of venturing into unsafe areas. The patrol vehicle is consistently present throughout the Chikkamagaluru ghat section, ensuring that traffic flows smoothly and that tourists comply with safety guidelines.