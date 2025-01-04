Ensure equitable water distribution to farmers: NS Boseraju

Hosapete: Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, N.S. Boseraju, has di-rected officials to ensure that all farmers along the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal receive an adequate water supply. He emphasised that the ongoing release of 3,800 cusecs of water, as per the decision of the Irrigation Advisory Com-mittee, should be effectively managed so that farmers at the tail end of the ca-nal also receive their fair share.

Chairing a meeting with senior officials of the Tungabhadra Dam in Hosapete today, the minister highlighted concerns raised by farmers who fear crop damage due to insufficient water distribution. He stressed the need to maintain proper gauge levels to facilitate equitable water flow across all regions.

During the meeting, Minister Boseraju held a telephone discussion with Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department. He instructed him to direct the Regional Commissioner of Kalaburagi to over-see water management in the affected areas. He also urged regional commis-sioners and district collectors to coordinate efforts to ensure that farmers across different regions receive an adequate water supply.With the next ten days being crucial, the minister specifically directed officials to guarantee water availability to farmers at the tail end of the 69-mile canal stretch.

In a whirlwind tour of the district water resources site on Friday, the minister also visited the Koppal-Yelaburga irrigation project. During this visit he held the meeting of the officials on the site and directed them to complete the long-pending Koppal-Yelburga irrigation project by the end of March. The project, which has been delayed for six years, was launched in 2018 but remains in-complete due to multiple challenges, including land acquisition issues, com-pensation disputes, and work-related delays on the national highway.During a review meeting in Narayanpet, the minister inspected the jackwell and pump well of the first phase of the project. He also visited the Koppal-Hirehalli lift irrigation scheme and its associated infrastructure near Shivapur village.Minister Boseraju emphasised that despite holding two meetings in Bengaluru to resolve the obstacles, progress had remained sluggish. However, with the cooperation of local representatives and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) granting permission for the work, the remaining hurdles have been addressed. Senior officials of the Irrigation Department have now been instructed to accelerate the work and ensure its completion by the March dead-line.Expressing dissatisfaction over the prolonged delay, Minister Boseraju repri-manded officials, stressing that their role was crucial in monitoring progress and resolving bottlenecks in a timely manner. He directed them to conduct regular reviews and take immediate corrective actions when needed.

The inspection was attended by Koppal MP Rajshekhar Hitnal, Secretary of the Minor Irrigation Department Raghavan, Deputy Secretary Vinayak Harna-tagi, Chief Engineer of the North Zone Irrigation Department Jagadish Rathod, Executive Engineer B.S. Patil, and other senior officials.