Eshwar Khandre appeals not to wear fake tiger claws

Bengaluru: There are regular complaints against people who wear necklaces with tiger claws, and it is evident that most of them do not even know that this is a crime. Against this background, the legal options are being reviewed to give the last chance to those illegally keeping wildlife products to return them to the government, said Forest, Wildlife and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre.

Speaking to reporters after holding a long consultation with the senior officials of the Forest Department in his office at Vikas Soudha, he said that till 2003, from the Forest Department they had given many opportunities to claim the ownership rights of any products including trophies, plaques, pendants made from wildlife organs owned by the ancestors. Many claimed ownership of the wildlife products they possessed. Many others said that they have not received the confirmation and certificate.

Some people in rural areas keep deer skins, elephant ivory artefacts, deer and stag horns etc. in their houses. They don't even know it's a crime. After the Varthur Santosh case was reported, there have been more complaints about illegal stocking of wildlife products. Itishree explained that it has been decided to make a declaration about such illegal collection/inventory and allow it to be returned to the government one last time to avoid the trouble of the common man who is not aware of the law.

Endangered, precious and rare wild animals such as tiger, leopard, chinkara, blackbuck, sambar, bear and many other wild animals are listed in Schedule 1. Killing, hunting, keeping or wearing any article made from any part of the body of such animals as decoration in the house is also a crime, he said.

No one is great before the law. Law is equal for all. In this background, notices have already been issued to many people, including dignitaries. He said that the authorities will take action using their discretion according to the law and the respective situation.

Request not to wear fake locket: Actors and dignitaries even wear fake tiger nail lockets, but others get inspiration. He has thousands of fans. He also wants to wear a tiger claw locket like his hero. Then demand increases. Wildlife will be killed. It is like giving indirect support to this. Thus, in view of social commitment, dignitaries and actors were requested not to wear even fake pendants.

1926 Helpline Number: Forest department has a helpline called 1926 and the public can call this number to file a complaint and get information related to the forest department, Eshwar Khandre said.

4000 vacancies: There are about 4000 vacancies in the forest department, and the finance department has already given permission to fill up 800 posts. He said that the filling process will be started soon.

Appeal to jewelers: All jewelers do not manufacture or sell any wildlife jewellery. Eshwar Khandre said that it will be suggested to put up a sign saying that this is a punishable offence.

Arrest of tiger poacher: Chikka alias Krishna Patle Pawar from Madhya Pradesh has been arrested recently in Jalga forest area near Khanapur in Belgaum division, he is a tiger poacher and a complaint has been filed against him in many states. He said that the Forest Department has also taken action to curb poaching.

Chief of Forest Force Brijesh Kumar Dixit, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Subhash Malkade and others attended the press conference.