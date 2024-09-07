Ettinahole project starts operation after a decade-long wait

Hassan: The long-awaited Ettinhole integrated drinking water project, aimed at providing much-needed water to drought-affected districts, was finally implemented, marking a significant milestone on the day of ‘Gauri festival’. After more than a decade of anticipation, the first phase of the project commenced, bringing relief to seven drought-prone districts in Karnataka. In its first phase, water will be diverted to the Vanivilasa reservoir in Hiriyur taluk, Chitradurga district. The project involves constructing eight weirs across the Ettinhole, Kadumanehole, Hongadahalla, and Kerihole streams in the Western Ghats. It will channel 24.11 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of floodwater from the rainy season to these water-starved areas.

The key beneficiaries of the project include the districts of Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bangalore Rural, Ramanagara, Tumkur, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru. An estimated 14.05 TMC of water will provide relief to approximately 75.39 lakh people and livestock in 6,657 villages and 38 towns across 29 taluks. The project’s primary goal is to supply water to these regions for four months each year, from June 15 to October 15, based on the monsoon season.

The plan for the project was formulated in 2011, but it faced considerable opposition from political parties, environmentalists, and the public. While the coastal districts opposed the project, regions like Kolar and Chikkaballapur—where water shortages were severe—supported it. Amid these protests, then-Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone for the project in 2014. Now, a decade later, the first phase of the project is operational.

Assistant Engineer Balakrishna, who is part of the project, emphasized that water leakage will not be an issue as the project taps into water only during the rainy season. He explained that the water would be lifted and channeled for four months, reducing the risk of illegal usage or evaporation. Moreover, this effort will not harm the environment; instead, it will help mitigate the risk of flooding during periods of excessive rainfall.

“The water from Ettinahole flows into the Kumaradhara river and then into the Netravati river, eventually reaching the sea. Only 1% of this water is being used for the project, thus minimally affecting the natural water flow to the sea. This understanding led the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to approve the project, recognizing its potential to provide drinking water without significant environmental impact,” Balakrishna stated.

Water collected under the project is measured in TMC feet, while the flow rate is calculated in cumex (cubic meters per second). Starting Friday, the project will pump between 25 to 30 cumex of water per day. Six pumps with a capacity of 14 cumex each have been installed, with a seventh pump available as a backup to ensure uninterrupted water flow. The total capacity of the system is 85 cumexThis ambitious project marks a new era in Karnataka’s water management, offering hope to millions who have long struggled with water scarcity.