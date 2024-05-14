EuroSchool and Chimney Hills Excels in CBSE Grade 10 and 12 Board Exams

Bengaluru: Fulfilling its promise of empowering students to reach their extraordinary potential, EuroSchool Whitefield, North Campus and Chimney Hills proudly announces their outstanding performance in the CBSE board exams, achieving a flawless 100% pass rate this year.

In the CBSE Grade 12 results, Sujan Kundu from EuroSchool Whitefield secured the top position with an impressive score of 96.80%, Anshuman Singh from EuroSchool North Campus also secured the first position with 96.80%, whereas Chimney Hills' topper Shivanshi Raghav secured 96%.

In the CBSE Grade 10 results, Ananya Karthy Deepak and Sanay Sridhar from EuroSchool Whitefield topped with 98.4% marks, Rithika Rajan Suthrave from EuroSchool North Campus topped with 97.8% marks, and Dheeptha D Holetannayar topped with 97.33% in Chimney Hills.

The Director-Principal , EuroSchool Whitefield, Shruthi Yalamalli Arun, extended heartfelt congratulations to all Grade 12 and Grade 10 students for their outstanding achievements. Sujan Kundu has secured the top position in our school with a remarkable score of 96.8% in Grade 12; following closely are Aditya Lokwani with 95.2% and Indrakshi Chakrabarti with 94.8%, securing the second and third positions respectively. In Grade 10, Ananya Karthy Deepak and Sanay Sridhar secured the top position with 98.40%, whereas Naysha Shrivastava and Pranay Banerjee secured the second position with 97.80% followed by Shreya Bhandari who stood third with 97.60%. This success is attributed to the relentless efforts of our students, the commitment of our teachers, and the unwavering support from our parents. Our teachers have gone the extra mile to provide personalized revision and remedial sessions leading up to the final exams. Our aim has always been to ensure that our students receive comprehensive support to unleash their full potential, and we are thrilled to have consistently achieved this goal.

Principal EuroSchool North Campus, Sonal Mittal attributed these remarkable outcomes to our students' dedication, hard work, and perseverance, the relentless efforts of our teachers, and the unwavering support and encouragement of the parents. As an institution committed to nurturing the potential of every student, EuroSchool North Campus remains steadfast in its mission to provide a supportive and inclusive learning environment. A special mention goes to the remarkable feat of our SEN student Ayush Jena of Grade 10 who worked tirelessly to finally pass with flying colors, scoring 95 in Painting, 89 in Home Science, 83 in English, 59 in Mathematics, and 92 in Information Technology. We are proud of each student's achievements and stay dedicated to their continued success.

The Principal EuroSchool Chimney Hills, Gurinder Kaur says, “I extend my congratulations to all students who have excelled in their exams. Once more, the school has achieved a 100% pass rate, a remarkable feat. I reserve special commendation for Shivanshi Raghav, who has emerged as the school topper with 96% marks in Grade 12, and Dheeptha D Holeyannavar who topped the school with 97.33% in Grade 10. Both Shivanshi Raghav and Dheeptha D Holeyannavar have consistently been exemplary students, making us proud time and again with their remarkable academic achievements. I applaud all students for their brilliant performances in their chosen streams, and I wish them the very best as they venture into higher education”.

The exceptional performance of EuroSchool Whitefield, North Campus and Chimney Hills in the CBSE board exams reflects their commitment to providing quality education and nurturing students' potential. This achievement is a testament to the school's dedication to academic excellence and holistic development.

In recognition of this remarkable prowess displayed by our students, EuroSchool is happy to offer meritorious scholarships to further recognize and support outstanding academic achievements made by them.