Everyone knows who the mastermind of corruption is: former CM Bommai

Bengaluru: In the Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scandal, the entire government is involved, and if a thorough investigation is conducted, the CM will have to resign. In defense, the BJP has been accused of doing scams and they ready to face any investigation, but power should not be misused for political vendettas, opined former CM and MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said that the entire government has been caught up in the Valmiki Corporation scandal. Funds from it have been used for election politics and liquor purchases. If there is a thorough investigation into this, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will have to resign. The Congress party was now seeing corruption during the BJP’s tenure, which they had struggled hard to do. “:We are ready to face any investigation, but power should not be misused in the name of investigation, and they should provide evidence for the allegations made”.

Regarding the allegations against him, Bommai said he was not the APMC minister; but was the Home Minister then. In the APMC case, an investigation was conducted, and Rs. 48 crores had been recovered from the bank along with Rs. 52 crores including interest. When there was irregularities in the Bovi Corporation, the BJP government voluntarily handed it over for CID investigation and it was still on. When allegations of misuse of the Ganga Kalyana scheme came up, it was handed over to the CID in the Assembly. That investigation is in its final stage. The Congress leaders made allegations of 40% against the BJP government but no notice has been issued to any officer or contractor till now. If an investigation is conducted with political intent, this is what happens, he retorted.

All Scandals are coming out

The MP said Today, not just the Valmiki Corporation, scandals in all departments are coming out, from KOMUL to the Tourism Department. Congress has become synonymous with corruption. After independence, corruption was born out of Congress. Let them conduct any investigation; they will face it. Unlike them, they do not fear the ED or CBI. If they misuse the police department to protect themselves from allegations, that scandal will soon come out too, he said.

Why are they afraid of ED investigations? More than 40 cases are already under Lokayukta investigation against them. They have given contractors an increase of 68% in BBMP. All these are under investigation. On Friday, in the final moments of the session, the Chief Minister made allegations to silence the opposition. “ We are not sitting quietly. Even if they target opposition legislators in the assembly, no one will bow down. They are all trying to show unity because their face is smeared. Everyone knows who the mastermind of corruption is. They are caught in scandals now. The truth will come out after the investigation. The fight against government corruption will continue both inside and outside the assembly”, he said.

“Flood Neglect”

About the government’s neglect during floods in the state, Bommai said, the Chief Minister and ministers have not visited flood-affected areas. On contrary , the central ministers and party leaders visited the flood-affected areas, and only after that did the Siddaramaiah visit. The central government has given Rs. 700 crores which the incumbent government did not release funds during the drought, nor have they released them now. This government has no intention of providing good governance. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar always tries to mislead people.

Political development

On dissatisfaction expressed by Congress legislators in the legislative party meeting, he said that the situation of Congress legislators is such that they cannot address people’s problems without funds and development for their constituencies. When they go to the ministers, their issues are not addressed. That’s why legislators raised these issues in the legislative party meeting. Their dissatisfaction could signal upcoming political changes.

Why fear ED?

Asked about the state government’s contemplation of legal action against the ED, the former CM said, earlier too, they had complained against the ED. Why are they afraid, and who are they afraid of? They fear whose names might come out. This is common behavior among all politicians involved in scandals. Why should they touch their shoulders when someone calls them a pumpkin thief? Earlier, Congress legislators and ministers used to say that IT raids would happen on our houses if they conducted raids elsewhere.

Ready for By-Elections

Replying to question, the BJP MP said they are ready for by-elections, including Shiggaon. A committee has been formed to select party candidates. They will gather opinions and select the candidate. Whoever is the candidate, they will work openly. No one has approached him to make his son a candidate.

Responding to the question about the delay in selecting the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council, he said that there may be a delay due to the large number of competent people in the party. Party leaders will make a decision on this.

Budget expectations

On the the coming central budget, Bommai said, more funds are expected for infrastructure such as roads and railways, and more funds for the agricultural sector.