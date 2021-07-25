Exit suspense peaks in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Suspense continued on the possible change of guard in Karnataka on Sunday with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa saying a decision on whether he will continue in office or not will be known by Monday, but asserted that he will continue to work for the BJP for the next 10-15 years.

The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman, the face of the BJP in the state in the past two decades, said this evening that he was yet to receive the ''message'' from the party's Central leadership on whether he should continue in his post or quit. He expressed confidence that the communication may come by Monday morning.

Stating that he had offered to resign two months ago if the party so wished, Yeddiyurappa reiterated that he would continue in the post if the high command so desired and quit if they asked him to. ''I will work for the party day and night for the next 10- 15 years.

Let there be no doubt about it'', the Chief Minister said. He said he would speak about the achievements of his government at a function, as planned earlier, on Monday. ''After that, other things, you will come to know''.

Asked what he would do if the ''message'' does not come from the high command, Yediyurappa said: ''I will take a decision then''.

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the district headquarters town Belagavi, the CM reiterated that he would abide by the decision of the party's Central leadership, and said he was content and satisfied and ''will not cross the disciplinary line.''

''I got most of the positions in the party, which no one else might have got in Karnataka, for which I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda'', the Chief Minister said.