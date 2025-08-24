Expelled BJP leader Yatnal to launch ‘non-adjustment political party’

Bengaluru: Expelled BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Friday announced that he would launch a “non-adjustment political party” in Karnataka. The Vijayapura MLA made the announcement in the assembly after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted the state’s financial woes and accused the previous BJP government of passing bills without funds during its 2019-23 tenure.

“You (Siddaramaiah) too got support from two of us,” Yatnal said, prompting Siddaramaiah to quip, “Please sit down. You have been expelled from the party.” In his response, Yatnal said, “You were also expelled by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda from the JD(S). Whoever is expelled from a party becomes Chief Minister one day.”

“I will be happy if you become Chief Minister,” Siddaramaiah said in a lighter vein. “But from which party will you do it?” the CM asked and suggested that Yatnal form a new party after his expulsion from the BJP.

“I am going to form a ‘Non-Adjustment Political Party’. Don’t worry if it cuts BJP’s votes. It won’t help you,” Yatnal responded. Siddaramaiah retorted that Yatnal should launch his outfit if he wanted the Congress to come to power.

The firebrand leader was expelled from the BJP for six years after repeatedly targeting former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, over "dynastic politics" and alleging an adjustment between Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah.