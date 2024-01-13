Fake Mysore Sandal Soap Manufacturing Network Unearthed in Hyderabad

Bengaluru: In a significant operation, authorities have dismantled a network involved in the manufacturing and sale of counterfeit Mysore sandal soap, a popular product by the Karnataka government. The operation, carried out in Hyderabad, led to the discovery of goods worth around Rs 2 crore, including fake products and carton boxes used for their packaging.

The culprits behind this illegal operation, identified as Rakesh Jain and Mahaveer Jain from Hyderabad, have been arrested on charges of forgery. The investigation began after an anonymous call alerted Minister M. B. Patil, who also serves as the president of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), about the presence of fake Mysore sandal soap in the Hyderabad market. Acting promptly on the information, Minister Patil instructed the Managing Director of KSDL, Dr. Prashant, to investigate the matter.

Upon further examination, KSDL staff discovered the fake soap being sold in various areas of Hyderabad. To trace the origin, the staff purchased the counterfeit product worth one lakh rupees and initiated an operation to identify its source. Taking advantage of the high demand during the Sankranti festival, they placed an order for soap worth Rs 25 lakh. Pretending to transport the goods in a vehicle, they reached the production location and uncovered a fake manufacturing unit.

The seized items from the operation include 20 carton boxes of 150 g soaps (totaling 1,800 pieces), 47 carton boxes of 75 g soaps (9,400 pieces), and 400 empty carton boxes for both 150 g and 75 g soap packs. The police complaint indicates that the counterfeit unit was producing 400 carton boxes.

Minister Patil, who has been actively working towards expanding the market for KSDL products both nationally and internationally, expressed his commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators face legal consequences for their actions. The government will continue to prioritize the authenticity and integrity of its products, cracking down on counterfeit operations to protect consumers and the reputation of Karnataka's iconic products.