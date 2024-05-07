Bandi Praja Sangrama Yatra inspired 'En Mann En Makkal'- TN BJP chief A Annamalai

Karimnagar: Tamil Nadu BJP chief A Annamalai said that his 'En Mann En Makkal' (My Land, My People) Pada Yatra was inspired by former Telangana BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Yatra (Walk for struggles of people).

Speaking at the Yuva Sammelanam in Karimnagar on Monday, Annamalai said he had come twice to attend the Praja Sangrama Yatra of Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The way he walked under the scorching sun and saw people were responding to it. "Our team had come and studied the model of the Praja Sangrama Yatra. We covered 234 Assembly segments in Tamil Nadu, over eight months,"

Annamalai said it was not easy, and it's the "toughest thing to do for a politician to walk for the people. I saw his (Bandi Sanjay Kumar's) struggle. He put his body into it. Because he wanted Telangana to prosper," he said.







