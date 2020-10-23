FAME-II scheme: Centre sanctions 300 electric buses to Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation

Bengaluru: The Union government, through Department of Heavy Industries (DHI), has launched FAME-II scheme for providing financial incentives to corporations, State/UT government departments, State/ city transport undertakings, municipal corporations or any other similar public entity, for operating electric buses on OPEX model.

DHI will be providing a maximum incentive of Rs. 55 lakh for each bus under FAME-II scheme. It has sanctioned 300 electric buses to Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on operational cost model under Phase-II of FAME India scheme.

In the budget 2020-21 the State government has announced that similar to FAME-II scheme for operation of electric buses on GCC model, the government of Karnataka will provide financial assistance of Rs. 100 crore for operation of 500 electric buses.

A proposal has been sent to the Karnataka government for approval to float a tender for operation of 300 electric buses under FAME-II scheme by providing subsidy of Rs. 88.33 lakh per bus, by merging the subsidy of Rs.55 lakhs per bus provided by DHI and Rs.100 crore (Rs.33.33 lakhs per bus) announced by the government in the budget for operation of electric buses.

The DHI has informed that the supply order for operation of electric buses shall be issued before December 31.