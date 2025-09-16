  • Menu
Family booked for allegedly concealing woman’s illness

Karkala: Policein Karkala have registered a case against five members of a family after a man alleged they concealed his wife’s medical condition prior to marriage. According to the complaint, Chetan married Vinita, daughter of Karunakar and Kavita Hegde, on December 21, 2018. The couple later settled in Bengaluru and had a son in 2022.

Chetan alleged that Vinita had vision loss in one eye before marriage and was later diagnosed with brain cancer.

He claimed her father knew of her condition but deliberately withheld the information.

Despite treatment, Vinita died in December 2023.

The complaint further accused family members of withholding gold ornaments and a mobile phone given at the time of marriage. Based on the complaint, Karkala Rural Police have booked Karunakar Hegde, Vinod, Kavita, Amita, and Vishwanath Hegde under cheating and breach of trust provisions.

