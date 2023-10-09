Farmers dharna continues over drought declaration discrepancies

Haveri: The dharna launched by farmers of three taluks in Haveri district entered 20 th day on Monday in protest against decision to exclude their taluks from the list of drought-prone areas. The government recently declared five of the eight taluks in the district as drought-affected, leaving Ranebennur, Hirekerur, and Haveri taluks untouched by the declaration. In response, farmers from the affected areas are staging protests, led by the State Farmers Union and the Green Army.

The day and night dharna is currently taking place in front of the Tahsildar office in the three taluks. The protestors have organized various programs, including bhajans, and are preparing food on-site as they demand a change in their taluks' drought status. They remain resolute, vowing not to end their struggle until the government recognizes their taluks as drought-prone.

Haveri's District In-Charge Minister, Shivananda Patil, who visited the area on the 25th of the previous month, had assured the farmers that the remaining taluks would also be declared drought-prone. He had even promised interim compensation of 25 percent. However, despite his assurances, the three taluks have not yet received the drought-affected status, nor have they received any interim relief.

Haveri district witnessed the sowing of approximately 3.3 lakh hectares of land. Erratic rainfall patterns, including pre-monsoon rains followed by dry spells and unpredictable monsoon showers, forced some farmers to replant their crops multiple times. Unfortunately, the rainfall in July failed to benefit these regions, resulting in widespread crop damage. The district's farmers are now demanding that Haveri be declared a drought-prone district, as only five taluks have been recognized as drought-affected, causing a massive loss of approximately ₹1,063 crore in crop damage. The farmers argue that timely government compensation could significantly alleviate their hardships.

In addition to their drought-related grievances, local farmers expressed frustration that Haveri district was not initially included in the Central Drought Study Teams' visits. They accuse the government of unequal treatment and claim that their concerns are not being addressed. Despite their ongoing protests, they lament that no government officials have come forward to listen to their grievances, leading to mounting frustration among the farming community.