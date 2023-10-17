Farmers in Davanagere demand power supply to save crops

Davanagere: Amid a severe drought and a lack of rainfall this year, farmers in state are facing a dual crisis of reduced electricity supply, which is crucial for agricultural operations. Many farmers in Harihar taluk of Davangere district are particularly affected by load shedding, as they have turned to tube wells for irrigation after canal water supply from the Bhadra reservoir was disrupted. Without an adequate supply of electricity, they are struggling to maintain their crops.

In protest against the reduction in electricity supply, farmers gathered in front of the BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company) office,in Harihara on Tuesday demanding a return to the previous arrangement of seven hours of electricity. They expressed concern that without sufficient electricity, nearly 1000 hectares of paddy fields in Harihar are at risk.

Parameshwarappa, one of the protesting farmer emphasized the importance of electricity for their crops. He stated, "The government's decision to reduce electricity and implement load shedding has led to our crops drying up and orchards deteriorating. Previously, we received seven hours of electricity, which should be reinstated."

Maltesh Jigali, another farmer, explained, "The government's insufficient electricity supply hampers our ability to cultivate paddy and transplant rice seedlings. Without the required electricity for our tube wells, our crops will wither, leading to severe financial losses."

Govindappa, Chief Officer of the Chitradurga Zone at BESCOM , cited a power generation issue due to the lack of rain. He indicated that once the dams are replenished, they can provide electricity for seven days, but the recent rise in the demand for 7,500 megawatts has created complications. In response, the government plans to purchase electricity from other states. However, Bescom's efforts to acquire 3000 megawatts from other states have so far yielded only 300 megawatts.

On Monday, Energy Minister KJ George convened a meeting with officials at the BESCOM headquarters to address the power shortage issue. Following the meeting, the minister assured that efforts would be made to resolve the electricity problem due to the drought, with potential assistance from the central grid and power procurement agreements with states like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in the pipeline.

