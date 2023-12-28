Live
Farmers in Karnataka Await Drought Relief Despite Government Announcement
Bengaluru: The Karnataka state government's announcement of drought relief, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pledged compensation for crop losses up to Rs. 2,000 in the first installment across 223 taluks, has not materialized for farmers even after several months.
While the government promised swift disbursal through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) within a week, the farmers are yet to receive the compensation. The delay has triggered frustration and resentment among the farming community in the state.
The Chief Minister, during the Belagavi assembly session, assured farmers that crop losses would be compensated. However, the funds have not reached the intended beneficiaries. Despite the government allocating Rs. 18,000 crore for drought relief, there has been no release of compensation from the center.
The state faces a severe drought, with 223 taluks declared drought-prone, impacting 48.19 lakh hectares of crops. The estimated crop loss amounts to Rs. 18,171.44 crore. While CM Siddaramaiah sought financial assistance from the central government, the promised relief for farmers is still pending.
Farmers express dismay over the unfulfilled promises and demand immediate action from the government to disburse the compensation, providing much-needed relief to those grappling with the impact of drought on their livelihoods.