Shivamogga: Every December, villagers of Malenad district, including Shivamogga , live in fear due to the looming threat of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD). First identified in 1957 in Kyasanur village, Soraba taluk, Shivamogga district, KFD has spread to various parts of the state with forest areas, including Chikmagalur, Udupi, Hassan, Mysore, Chamarajanagar. Despite being 66 years since its discovery, there is still no suitable vaccine or treatment for this disease.

KFD is transmitted to humans by a small, often invisible tick insect that lives on the bodies of wild animals, primarily monkeys. Cattle in forested villages can acquire these insects when grazing in the forest, and if a human comes into contact with these animals, they may get bitten, leading to symptoms such as fever, fatigue, and breathing problems. Precautionary measures and early treatment are crucial to saving lives.

To address the rising cases of KFD, separate wards have been established in Sagar, Hosanagar, and Tirthahalli taluk hospitals in Shivamogga . In the past, the health department administered two booster doses annually in Shivamogga , claiming to enhance the immune system and reduce KFD's spread. However, in recent years, people have become reluctant due to reported inefficacy and side effects.

In the village adjoining forest the health department now distributes DMP oil to those who have contact with the animals. This oil helps prevent the insects from climbing on hands and feet. Additionally, it is mandatory for individuals visiting the forest to wear full-body clothing.

Despite the prevalence of KFD in Shivamogga district, neglect to find a vaccine persists. The booster dose's production, provided for KFD in 2021, has been halted, and the remaining stock is being prepared in Pune. Efforts are underway to seek a vaccine for KFD at the National Institute of Virology, a central government-owned lab. The district has established a lab in Sagar for KFD diagnosis, but staff shortages persist, with assurances of prompt appointments. District Family and Health Officer Dr. Rajesh Suragihalli emphasized the need for a permanent vaccine for KFD and highlighted the ongoing efforts to address the situation.