Feeding India joins hands with Sangeetha Mobiles to serve 1 million meals to Covid-hit

Bengaluru: Feeding India, a not-for-profit organisation by Zomato have joined hands with leading multi-brand mobile phone retailer, Sangeetha Mobiles to serve 1 million meals to COVID-affected families including frontline workers across Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.



Feeding India will execute the distribution of nutritious meals to beneficiaries in need with their 100+ distribution partners while ensuring complete compliance to COVID-19 norms including, social distancing, and contactless distribution.

Chaitanya Mathur, Head, Feeding India by Zomato said, "We are happy to have partnered with Sangeetha Mobiles to serve a million meals to COVID-affected families including frontline workers as a part of our 'Daily Feeding Program. The Program focuses on providing regular, nutritious meals to people in need. Their contribution has significantly helped us reach a larger part of the community who have been severely affected by the ongoing pandemic."

"Regardless of the situation, we must look out for each other. And in times like these, we need to become ambassadors to our neighbourhood. We sincerely hope and pray that this too shall come to an end. Until then, stay home, stay safe and do your bit to help your friends and family steer through ahead - One step at a time." added Mr. Subhash Chandra, Managing Director, Sangeetha Mobiles.