FIR against BJP workers for staging protest outside the Home Minister's house

BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against 10 people, including BJP Yuva Morcha leader Prashanth, who protested in front of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar's house. A case has been registered against the protestors in the Sadashivanagar police station.

A case has been registered against the protesters under Sections 143 and 149 of the IPC. Home Minister Parameshwar took the case of Udupi College lightly. Also, BJP workers protested on Thursday saying that the Home Minister had written a letter to check the innocence of those involved in the riots. At this time, the protesters tried to surround the home minister's house protesting in Sadashivnagara.

Later, the minister responded and said that the riot case has not been withdrawn. MLA wrote a letter. I told you to check it. Basavaraj Bommai and Araga Gyanendra are doing politics. Both of them were also Home Ministers. Don't they know, he said.

The management board of the college will take care of the case of Udupi college. But I did not state that it is a child play. The principal has already suspended those students. Police are investigating. He said that the matter will be known after receiving the report.