FIR registered against Karnataka BJP MP, Cong MLA over Janata Darshan ruckus

Karnataka Police have registered FIRs against BJP MP Muniswamy and Congress MLA from Bangarpet Narayanaswamy in connection with a public spat they had at the Janata Darshan programme held on September 25.

Balaji, BJP Yuva Morcha District President, had filed a complaint against Narayanaswamy, while the Congress MLA had lodged a complaint against Muniswamy.

The police said on Saturday that they are preparing to interrogate them.

On September 27, Muniswamy, representing the Kolar Lok Sabha seat, had submitted a complaint to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot in connection with the incident.

The complaint was made against the Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning, Byrathi Suresh, Narayanaswamy and SP M. Narayana.

Muniswamy alleged that he was attacked and insulted at the Janata Darshan, held in Kolar on September 25.

He complained that Byrathi Suresh, Narayanaswamy and Narayana behaved unconstitutionally against him.

A delegation of 30 members, including BJP MLC Chalawadi Narayanaswamy and Keshava Prasad, met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and submitted the complaint.

“The above-said persons have dealt with a representative of people unconstitutionally and action must be taken against them. The constitution gives the same authority to the opposition party along with the ruling party. I demanded a probe regarding the establishment of a layout. Kolar MLA Narayanaswamy and Minister Byrathi Suresh got me pushed out. Hence, I have lodged a complaint against them,” he said.

“I am also moving a privilege motion againstthe Kolar SP for pushing me out. I will also complain to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla."

The Janata Darshan meeting was organised by the Congress government to directly meet the people and address their grievances.

As soon as Muniswamy stated how the meeting could be held when a land grabber was sitting on the platform and what solutions people could get, Narayanaswamy swooped on him.

Both used vulgar words against each other.

Muniswamy later claimed that Narayanaswamy was allowed to go scot free but he was pushed out of the venue by the SP.

He claimed that he was meted out with treatment as he was a Dalit MP.

FIR registered against K'taka BJP MP, Cong MLA over Janata Darshan ruckus