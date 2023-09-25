Firangi YouTuber dares to get free metro ride and records video, Criminal case filed by BMRCL

Bengaluru: One of the popular YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou from Cyprus has sparked controversy for his antics of traveling without a ticket on the Bengaluru Metro.

Fidias, who has gained popularity through vlogs, comedy and funny videos, jumped over the ticketing machine in Bengaluru Metro. Also, its video has been shared on social media. He is likely to face legal action for cheating and traveling in the metro without paying the ticket.

The Social media star and Youtuber Fidias, who rose to fame by hugging a billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, calls himself a 'professional wrongdoer'. He has 2.26 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. Recently, he shared a video titled 'How to break into India's metro' on his social media channel. After it went viral, it was heavily criticized by social media users.

Speaking to the media, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Managing Director, Anjum Parvez said, I have seen a video of a person entering the platform without a ticket and traveling in the metro. Such behavior is unacceptable. I have instructed the concerned officer to register a criminal case against the person.

In the video, Fidias was seen jumping through a turnstile (a gate opened by ticket to allow passengers to enter and exit the platform) at a metro station in Bengaluru without affixing a token or smart card. Jumping in a turnstile in foreign countries is a crime. This is the first case of a person jumping over a turnstile in Bangalore Metro.

Entering a metro station, Fidias posted online stating, "Let me teach you how to travel for free in Indian metros." He also questioned few travelers and asked, 'Do you say that I can enter freely or not?'. One said no to that. Approaching the gate, Fidias jumps over the closed turnstile, saying, 'I will prove your words wrong.' Later met the same passenger on the platform. He traveled by train without a ticket. After getting off the train, he went near the gate and jumped again. At the end of the video, he said, 'I came out'. It received a mixed response on social media. Many have tagged the Bangalore Police, demanding action against Fidias.