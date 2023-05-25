First FIR filed, investigation of ‘BJP era illegality’ started by Congress

Bengaluru: The first FIR has been filed by the Congress to investigate the alleged illegality during the BJP government. A complaint has been filed at Vidhana Soudha Police Station that illegality has taken place in Ambedkar Abhivrudi Nigam (Ganga Kalyana scheme) and a FIR is registered. The case is likely to be transferred to CID soon.



Work is being done to help those who have land within the range of 2 to 5 acres by constructing borewells under the Ganga Kalyan scheme. But they misused the scheme and defrauded the tender rules and squandered the money. It is alleged in the complaint that crores of rupees have been released by giving fake documents.

Earlier in 2021, the House Committee was formed to prevent illegality of Ganga Kalyan Yojana. The Ganga Kalyan Special House Committee headed by Dr YA Narayanaswamy has already submitted its interim report. After this, the Congress government has decided to investigate the illegality of the Ganga Kalyan project.

Over 30 to 40 per cent illegality has taken place in the construction of tube wells under the Ganga Kalyan Yojana. Earlier, Dr YA Narayanaswamy had said that out of the Rs 100 crore grant, Rs 30 to Rs 40 crore has been spent illegally. Since 2015, the committee has come to know that billions of rupees have been illegally diverted. He said that the committee will recommend action against those involved in this fraud.