First Kannada film using motion-capture technology has Ragini Dwivedi in lead

Bengaluru: Sorry Karma returns is a Kannada feature film, featuring 'Mass Queen' Ragini Dwivedi, which is under production. This film is produced by Kiss international Canada. For this revenge thriller and prequel to Super Hero series, Ragini Dwivedi, becomes the first in the sandalwood industry to wear motion capture suit.

Motion capture is a technology used to capture the movements of real actors and apply the same on animated virtual characters. For an ambitious visual effects scene which is set year 4022 for this film, Ragini's face and body was scanned using a technology called photogrammetry. Ragini known for her action avatar in her previous films, did her own stunts wearing the motion capture suit in ABAI COE motion capture studio.

Director Brahma says this sequence is designed on par with Hollywood super hero films and both local and foreign talents in VFX are working to bring this sequence in all its grandeur. Brahma has a background of working in Disney animations and is determined to create our own universe of superheroes in Sandalwood. "Sorry-karma-returns " will be beginning of this ambitious project.