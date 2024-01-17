First time recruited candidates were given opportunity to select depots in KSRTC

Bengaluru: Transport and Muzrai minister Ramalinga Reddy distributed appointment orders to the newly recruited Technical Assistants on Wednesday. The recruitment was done in a fully transparent manner and candidates are provided with the opportunity to select depots of their choice through computerisation, said Minister Ramalinga reddy. He told them to work hard with honesty and bring laurels to the corporation.

Recruitment process for the post of Technical Assistant in KSRTC where, Presently 4588 Mechanical staff are working in the Corporation, out of them 353 are lady Mechanics. Recruitment of 720 Technical Assistant post which was held up since 8 years was resumed with the Government permission dated 13 October 2023 to recruit 300 posts only. As per KSRTC (Cadres and Recruitment) Regulations candidates who have secured 30 or more marks in CAT examination are eligible for the next selection process and accordingly 554 candidates are eligible.

As per Government permission to recruit 300 posts, special permission obtained from KSRTC Board and reservation policy which was in vogue at the time of notification was followed and category wise vacancy classified and published for the information of candidates. Document verification and physical fitness were conducted to the eligible candidates on 26 December to 28 December 2023 and in addition for absentees verification was conducted on 3 January 2024 also.

On 05 January 2024 provisional list of 262 selected candidates was published and 7 days’ time provided to submit objections with documents if any. After examining the objections and considering the eligible objection, the final list of 264 candidates was published on 13 January 2024. All selected candidates were given posting on 17 January based on merit-cum-roaster basis directly to the depots of their choice. For the first time selected candidates were given opportunity to select depots through computerized counselling and posting has been carried out in a completely transparent manner. The recruitment process was completed within three months.

The training period for selected candidates which was fixed at 2 years at the time of notification was reduced to 1 year. Apart monthly training stipend which was fixed at Rs 9,100 has been enhanced to Rs 14,000. Corporation will initiate action to conduct driving test to recruit 2000 Driver cum Conductors shortly.