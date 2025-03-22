Fishermen Rally at Malpe Port Over Caste Case Dispute, Businesses Close in Solidarity

Udupi: Local shops and businesses in Malpe shut their doors on Saturday in a show of support for a large protest organised by the Malpe Fishermen’s Association. The demonstration, held at the port, saw community members and leaders unite against a caste-based case filed against several fisherwomen. The voluntary closures displayed the widespread backing for the fishermen’s cause as tensions mounted over the legal action.

The protest drew prominent figures, including MLA Yashpal Suvarna, former minister Pramod Madhwaraj, ex-MLA K Raghupati Bhat, and Association President Dayanand Suvarna, who all voiced strong opposition to the case. They insisted that no caste-related insult occurred in the incident, emphasising Malpe port’s history of cooperation across communities.

The leaders handed over a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner and Additional SP, pressing for the case to be dropped immediately and arguing that claims of discrimination were unfounded.

Fishermen’s groups have taken a firm stand, threatening further action if their demands aren’t met swiftly. They’ve called for the caste-based case to be withdrawn and for bail to be granted to the accused fisherwomen within 48 hours.

Failing that, they’ve warned of escalating protests outside the District Collector’s or SP’s office. Saturday’s rally at Malpe port marked the first wave of their response, signalling their readiness to push harder if authorities don’t relent.