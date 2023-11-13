Fishing Vessels Catch Fire in Port: Seven Boats Completely Gutted, Investigation Underway

Udupi: In a devastating incident that rocked the local fishing community, seven fishing vessels were completely gutted by a fierce fire at the fishing port at Gangolli in Kundapur taluk on Monday. The incident took place in the early hours, leaving a trail of destruction and raising concerns about the safety of fishing vessels and their equipment.

The fishing boats that were consumed by the flames have been identified as follows: Sri Guru, Mookambika, Priyadarshini, Yaksheshwari, Sri Manjunatha, Sea Queen, and Madhushree

Additionally, one vessel, Jalaraani, was partially gutted by the fire. This catastrophic incident not only resulted in the loss of these vessels but also impacted the livelihoods of the fishermen who depend on them.

The destructive flames not only engulfed the boats but also extended their reach to other valuable possessions. One bicycle and two motorbikes that were stored nearby fell victim to the ferocious blaze, leaving their owners in shock. Moreover, two sets of fish nets, crucial equipment for these fishermen, were also reduced to ashes in the incident.

Apart from these eight larger fishing vessels, the fire also wreaked havoc on two smaller boats. The extent of the damage was severe, and the local fishing community is now facing a daunting task of rebuilding their livelihoods from the ground up. According to the fisheries community leaders in Gangolli, the loss could be to the extent of Rs 2.2 crores.

While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, preliminary reports suggest that it may have been triggered by the bursting of crackers. Fire and emergency services department sources, quoting local witnesses, have indicated that celebratory fireworks might have inadvertently led to the devastating fire accident.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety measures and vigilance in fishing ports, where highly flammable materials and equipment are commonly present. Authorities are now working diligently to understand the circumstances that led to this tragedy and to prevent such incidents in the future.

Fisheries minister of the government of Karnataka Mankal Vaidya visited Gangolli port and the accident spot on Monday and said he will bring this to the notice of the government and try for compensation.

It could be recalled that a similar fire accident had gutted over 15 fishing vessles in Malpe fishing port in 1998 on the same coast.