Flipkart partners ICICI Lombard to offer ‘hospicash’ to customers

Bengaluru: Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Lombard to offer Group SafeGuard insurance, a group insurance policy to its consumers. Compared to the standard indemnity health insurance policies, Group SafeGuard allows consumers to avail a pay-out for each day of hospitalisation.

The fixed daily amount enables consumers to pay for incidental medical or emergency expenses. The insurance is affordably priced, paperless, and flexible; covering both accidental hospitalizations or planned surgeries/treatment.

Indians incur significant expenses during hospitalization. According to a report by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the direct average out-of-pocket expenditure for hospitalization in India ranges between Rs 4,452 to Rs 31,845 for a person, whereas the average loss of income due to hospitalization is estimated to be around Rs 8,164 per day.

The Hospicash benefit offered by ICICI Lombard provides consumers an extra allowance to cover any out of pocket expenses - be it emergency medical expenses, travel, post-discharge costs or compensation for loss of income during hospitalization.

Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head – Fintech and Payments Group, Flipkart, said, "We are consistently striving to offer value-driven solutions to our consumers. As consumers increasingly understand the importance of health insurance, we want to ensure that Flipkart is their one-stop solution to provide them services for a holistic health protection plan.

With hospicash benefit, consumers can now safeguard themselves against overhead charges which can often result in an unnecessary drain of savings. We aim to keep offering industry-best insurance options on our platform to make our consumers' journey simplified, and keep them better informed."

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard said, "At ICICI Lombard, our endeavour is to offer innovative and contactless insurance solutions to consumers.

We are excited to partner with Flipkart, one of India's leading e-commerce portals to reach online savvy consumers and meet their needs towards securing themselves and their loved ones during exigencies.

Our Hospicash benefit under the Group Safeguard insurance is an affordable and convenient offering that can help consumers meet their daily incidental expenses during hospitalization.

This is in line with our brand ethos of Nibhaye Vaade to go the extra mile to handhold customers during their hour of need."