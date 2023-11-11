Forest department rescues leopard trapped in Wire fence in HD Kote taluk

Live
A daring rescue operation unfolded in Hairige village in , HD Kote taluk, where the Forest Department successfully saved a leopard that had become entangled in a wire fence while searching for food in a local garden.
Mysuru:
The incident occurred in a estate owned by Armugam, situated approximately two kilometers from Hairige village in HD Kote taluk. Laborers working in the estate were startled to find the leopard trapped in the wire fence . Swift action was taken, and the plantation owner immediately reported the situation to the Forest Department. Forest Department personnel quickly responded to the distress call, arriving at the scene to assess the situation. To safely capture the distressed leopard, an anesthetic injection was administered by the expert team. The operation was executed successfully, ensuring the well-being of the captured leopard.
The leopard sustained injuries to its leg during the entanglement in the barbed wire fence . Forest officials assured that the feline would receive the necessary medical treatment and care for a full recovery. Once rehabilitated, the leopard will be released back into its natural habitat.