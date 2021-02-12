Former mayor Sampath Raj gets bail in Bengaluru riots case

Bengaluru: Congress leader and former Bengaluru mayor Sampath Raj on Friday was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court. The Congress leader was accused of plotting attack on the house of Pulikeshi Nagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy during the Bengaluru riots on August 11 last year. He has been named in the preliminary charge sheet by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB).



It's a huge relief for Sampath Raj who has been in judicial custody for 87 days. He made repeat appeals before the High Court for bail.

Three persons were killed and over 50 people were injured in the violence that broke out over a derogatory Facebook post allegedly posted by Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's nephew against Prophet Muhammad. The riots saw arson, vandalism and stone-pelting targeting the politician's house and police stations at DJ Halli and KG Halli. "More than 300 people were arrested in connection with the violence and the preliminary charge sheet filed in October said that intra-party rivalry within Congress was at the root of the violence. Raj and Abdul Zakir, another Congress corporator, were among the key accused," said police.

On November 13, the Karnataka High Court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Raj and directed the investigating officer handling the case to take all possible steps to arrest him. Raj had gone missing on October 30 from a private hospital in Bengaluru where he was undergoing treatment for coronavirus. Later Raj was arrested in November.