Former MLAs stare at a tough fight in Molakalmuru

Bengaluru: Former MLA Thippeswamy from BJP, former MLA NY Gopalakrishna from Congress and Veerabhadra Babu from JDS are contesting in Molakalmuru constituency. Gopalakrishna and Thippeswamy have been staunch enemies since the past in this constituency and the two have been giving stiff fight. But the JDS candidate is not a local and is not well known in this constituency.



Minister Sriramulu, who contested and won the last election from the BJP in this constituency had Thippeswamy as his opponent, now he has been given a ticket by the BJP and ensured to retain the seat. In the meantime, Kudligi MLA Gopalakrishna, who has resigned from the seat and joined the Congress. Now he is contesting from Molakalmuru constituency, has also been MLA for 6 consecutive times and has started a heavy campaign against Thippeswamy.

The two leaders are also locals and there is a fierce 50:50 competition between the stalwarts. This constituency is an ST reserved constituency where the Myasanayak community of tribal tradition is high. They will play a decisive role in the result. Thus, it is a boon for the BJP that Thippeswamy belongs to the Myasanayak, Bedara community and Gopalkrishna is of Uru Nayak community which has very less population among these two contestants.

Yogesh Babu, who was deprived of Congress ticket, also belongs to the Myasanayak tribe, and his identification with Gopalkrishna will give a fierce competition for the BJP. Two contestants are also in fierce competition in this battle ground. The sympathy of the BJP candidate Thippeswamy who lost last time and the recent untimely death of his only son also to gain sympathy of the voters.

If the bonding with voters works out in the constituency then BJP's victory will be easy. However, Minister Sriramulu's very minimal contribution to the constituency having a health and transport portfolio will be a backfire to BJP. But there is also a discussion in the constituency that it is not so easy to win against Gopalakrishna, a Congress candidate who is well known for his election strategy and financially strong. The locals say that if Thippeswamy wins, he can be easily accessed and he responds to everyone. But Gopalkrishna is not easily accessible to the people who are in need, as he lives in his Bengaluru residence and visits his hometown Rampura occasionally.

Meanwhile, Thippeswamy is now backed by ex-minister Sriramulu's close aide Papesh Nayak in the constituency. Papesh Nayak was doing all the work on behalf of Sriramulu, who had won last time from Molkalamuru. However, now Sriramulu changed constituency due to anti-people wave in the constituency. Therefore, if its effect is impacted on Thippeswamy, it will be difficult for the BJP to win. Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep campaigns for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Molakalmuru Assembly constituency, S Thippeswamy, in Chitradurga on Wednesday.