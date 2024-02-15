  • Menu
Former PM Deve Gowda-admitted to hospital

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has been hospitalised at a private medical facility in Bengaluru as of February 15th due to experiencing symptoms of high fever and cough.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has been hospitalised at a private medical facility in Bengaluru as of February 15th due to experiencing symptoms of high fever and cough. Currently receiving treatment at Manipal Hospitals, the veteran politician's health condition has raised concerns among his well-wishers.

Providing insights into Mr Deve Gowda's health status, C.N. Manjunath, the former director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, who also happens to be his son-in-law, stated that the ex-Prime Minister had been grappling with high fever, severe cough, and a urinary tract infection over the past three days. Dr Manjunath reassured that while the situation is closely monitored, the patient's vital signs remain stable.

The medical team overseeing Mr Deve Gowda's case, led by Satyanarayana Mysore, Head of the Department and consultant-pulmonology and lung transplant physician, has diagnosed him with a respiratory illness. In an official statement released by the hospital, it was mentioned that his present condition is stable, with a dedicated team of specialists vigilantly attending to his medical needs.

