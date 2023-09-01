Former US President Barack Obama to visit Mandya in December

Bengaluru: A delegation led by President of Bhutayi Trust, Hallegere, Mandya and American doctor Dr.Lakshminarasimha murthy, Mandya District in charge Minister Cheluvarayaswamy today met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and held discussions regarding Former US President Barack Obama’ s visit to Mandya in December.

The delegation requested the CM to provide helipad and other infrastructure in Hallegere, Mandya. Responding positively, the CM assured to hold an officers meeting shortly.

Former US president Barack Obama and Tibetan priest Dalai Lama will arrive in the month of December to lay the foundation stone of the International Yoga and Meditation center being built by the trust at Hallegere in Mandya. In this context, the delegation requested the government to provide facilities like helipad, road, drains, electricity, drinking water etc. in Hallegere.

The members of the delegation explained the nature of work of thr center and said that the center will be a great contribution not only to Hallegere and Mandya district but to the entire state. They also explained the social work being done by the trust.

Appreciating Bhutayi Trust’s work, CM Siddaramaiah responded positively and assured to hold a meeting with the officials to discuss the relevant issues.

Vidhan Parishad MLA Dinesh Gooligowda, MLAs Ravikumar Ganiga, Babu Bandissidde Gowda, former president of AKKA Kannada organization, Shivamurthy Kilara etc. who were a part of the delegation explained the details of the programme to the CM.

From America to Hallagere

Medical advisor of the current President of America, Joe Biden, Dr. Vivek Murthy is of Indian origin. Dr. Viveka Murthy was also a medical advisor to former US President Barack Obama.

Dr. Vivek Murthy's father, NRI Dr. Laxminarasimha Murthy (L.N. Murthy) has vowed to develop his motherland. His hometown is Hallegere in Mandya district, where he has 13 acres of inherited land. He has planned and has been striving hard to open an International Level Yoga and Meditation center at cost of about Rs 80 crore from Bhutayi Trust. The Murthy family is doing exemplary social work through the Trust.

Mandya district administration is extending full cooperation to the works carried out by the trust.

MLA Dinesh Gooligowda had announced to provide a grant of 10 lakh rupees from his MLA's regional development fund to the trust. Recently, L.N. Murthy was honored by various organizations.