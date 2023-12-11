Fully Support Discussion on North Karnataka issues: DCM D K Shivakumar

Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said that he fully supports discussion on issues facing North Karnataka in the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to reporters at the Belagavi airport, he said, “The government is ready to respond to any issues raised by either the ruling party members or the Opposition party members. We offer our full support issues pertaining to drought situation in North Karnataka. North Karnataka, Kitturu Karnataka, Old Mysuru Region are all integral parts of Karnataka and we are always open to discuss their issues.”

Asked about a bundh call given with regards to division of Belagavi district, he said, “We will certainly think about it if and when a proposal is put forward in the House.”

Asked about his stance on removal of Savarkar’s photograph from the House, he said what was inside the two Houses belonged to the Speaker and the Chairperson. Replying to a reporter’s query on whether BJP was wasting the House’s time, he said he would not want to talk about other parties.