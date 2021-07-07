Gehlot's appointment as Governor will benefit Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Welcoming Thawarchand Gehlot's appointment as the Governor of Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the state will benefit from his long experience in public life and commitment to social justice.

"I extend my warm welcome to Shri Thawarchand Gehlot Ji as the new Governor of Karnataka. The state will benefit from Gehlotji's long experience in public life & commitment to social justice. I thank Governor Shri Vajubhai Vala Ji for his contribution to Karnataka," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah, congratulating Gehlot, said "I wish him success in the new role and hope he works earnestly to uphold the Constitutional values."

Gehlot, who held the portfolio of Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, will replace Vajubhai Vala, who has been the Governor of the southern state since 2014.

Though Vala's five-year term had ended in August 2019, he had continued in the post as his successor was not named by the Centre. Politically, Vala came under attack in May 2018 for inviting the BJP to form the government,much to the chagrin of the Congress-JD(S) coalition, which had termed his action as that of a "Gujarati businessman."

He was also targeted by Congress-JD(S) during H D Kumaraswamy's trust vote in July 2019, for repeatedly seeking to interfere with assembly proceedings, by setting deadlines. Several of Yediyurappa's cabinet colleagues and political leaders have congratulated Gehlot on his appointment, and have welcomed him to the state.