Get your e-khata, protect your property: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar launched the BBMP and Revenue Department’s massive e-khata drive in Sahakara Nagar, under the BTM Layout constituency, calling it a revolutionary step towards securing property rights for citizens.

Speaking at the inauguration, DCM Shivakumar emphasized, “This government guarantees the safety of your life, your property, and your records. We have come to your doorstep with this assurance.”

He said that the Congress-led government was not here just for votes, but to protect the livelihoods and assets of citizens. “We are implementing the e-khata system practically in this constituency under the leadership of Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. We aim to provide property records without bribes and with transparency,” he said.

He recalled earlier initiatives like granting ownership to farmers and regularization schemes during SM Krishna’s term. He added, “With the Bhoomi project, we provided land records to farmers at just ₹5.” He informed that of the 25 lakh properties within BBMP limits, five lakh e-khata certificates had been distributed. In the BTM constituency alone, 50,000 properties had been processed.“From July 1, a month-long e-khata campaign will be conducted. Citizens can upload their documents online or contact the helpline, and officials will visit their homes to assist.”

The government is also rolling out an initiative to approve building plans (up to 50x80 ft plots) within a single day via registered engineers—part of a new “Trusted Map” system. So far, 9,000 plans have been approved under this system.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted major infrastructure projects worth over ₹1 lakh crore to improve traffic and urban development in Bengaluru, including PRR road passing through the BTM constituency. He assured that discussions were on to resolve issues arising from a recent Supreme Court judgment restricting electricity and water connections to buildings without plan approvals.

“More than how long we stay in power, what we accomplish while in office matters. Just like we remember Kempegowda, Kengal Hanumanthaiah, and SM Krishna, I hope people will always remember Krishna Byre Gowda as the leader who secured your property,” he concluded, urging votersto elect him in the next election with a margin of one lakh votes