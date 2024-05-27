Goatherd woman killed in tiger attack

Mysuru: A tragic incident occurred on the evening of May 25 near Moorband Hill in Mysore, where a 48-year-old woman named Chikki was fatally attacked by a tiger while grazing her goats. Chikki, a resident of Malada Hadi near N. Begur in Kote Taluk, was suddenly attacked and carried off by the tiger.

The officials from the N. Begur forest department rushed to the spot and launched a search operation for the woman’s body.

The incident has deeply shaken the local community, highlighting the ongoing human-wildlife conflict in the area.

The attack occurred under the jurisdiction of the Antarsante police station in HD Kote taluk.

Tiger menace rampant in Kodagu

Madikeri: The tiger menace continues in Kodagu as two foreign-breed dogs were killed by a tiger near Kuttandi on the outskirts of Virajpet. The incident involved two dogs, a Husky and a Pit Bull, belonging to K.K. Group Estate. The plantation owner discovered tiger footprints near the site of the attack. Previously, the tiger had been attacking calves in the area, but now it seems to be targeting dogs, causing increased anxiety among the villagers. The plantation owner has urged the forest department to capture the tiger to prevent further attacks.

Decomposed body found in Kodagu coffee plantation

Madikeri: In another grim discovery, a decomposed body was found in Valnoor Thyagattur village near Siddapur in Kodagu district. The body was discovered by laborers working in the coffee plantation of MM Girish. The foul smell led them to the site, where they found the decomposed remains of a male, approximately 18 to 20 years old.

The forest department officials, including DCF Shankar, ACF AA Gopal, Zonal Forest Officer Ratan Kumar, and Medical Officer Chittiyappa, visited the site and conducted a postmortem examination. Preliminary investigations suggest that the young man died a week ago. The officials performed the last rites at the spot. These incidents underscore the persistent threat posed by wildlife in the region, urging the authorities to take more robust measures to safeguard the lives of both humans and animals.