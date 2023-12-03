Government's ardent desire is that everyone should study in government schools: Madhu Bangarappa

Bengaluru: 'Sports is also as important as studies' concept is being implemented in about 100 schools where football training and physical training are being imparted jointly organised by ITC Sunfest and STAIRS foundation and SIX Sports and in collaboration with Centre for Sports Science 'bounce of joy' programme.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Saturday inaugurated the 'bounce of joy' programme with a noble concept "sports is also as important as studies at the Karnataka Public School in Adugodi.

Under this programme, football will be taught by providing training in about 100 government schools. Former Corporator Adugodi B Mohan, Sudduguntepalya Manjunath, Chandrappa, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Administrative Officer of Biscuits and Cakes ITC food limited and Bhavana Sharma lighted the lamp to inaugurate the event.

In his speech, Madhu Bangarappa said physical fitness is extremely important in life along with studies and hence this scheme is being implemented.

"If we encourage sports aiming rural students, then the hidden talent will come to the fore," he added. He said it is essential to encourage the rural students to take up sports as career along with academics. Madhu Bangarappa also emphasized that it is his ardent desire for everyone to study in government schools. "From the next academic year, we will start public schools where sports will be given equal importance as academics," the Primary Education Minister said.

He also disclosed that an order has been issued where government schools need not pay power and water bills.

Madhu Bangarappa also said that ITC Sunfeast, Star Foundation and Bounce of Joy organizations are providing logistical support in this unique programme.











