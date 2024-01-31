Governor should review the order to withdraw Kannada nameplate ordinance: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar requested that the governor who has sent back the Kannada name plate mandatory ordinance should re-examine this.



Regarding the Governor sending back the mandatory Kannada nameplate ordinance without signing it, he replied to a question raised by the media at Vidhana Souda on Wednesday.

He said, Kannada language is an emotional issue. You are in Karnataka, you are our governor. We should not find fault in such a policy of the government. Citizens, other parties have brought to his attention that there are mistakes in this matter? No one objected. Therefore, I request the governor on behalf of the government to review the order again. It is not known why the Governor sent back the ordinance that required 60% Kannada in the nameplates without signing. The governor should not have waited until the assembly session. Could have signed now.

As our governments are concerned about the defense of the country, we are also concerned about the honor of the state. An ordinance was issued that 60% of the name plates should be in Kannada. We call it protection of Kannada language, identity and culture, said Shivakumar. He said, There were protests and struggles on the issue of Kannada. Keeping this in mind, we took a pro-Kannada decision.

Presentation in session

"We will introduce a bill in the assembly session that says 60 percent of the results should be Kannada. No doubt about it. The session will begin in 10-15 days and this bill will be presented," said DCM DK Shivakumar.

When asked about Magadi MLA Balakrishna's statement that the guarantees will be stopped if the Congress does not win more seats in the Lok Sabha, "Balakrishna has not made such a statement. He only said that the BJP is spreading slander that the guarantee schemes will be stopped after the Lok Sabha".

When asked about Vijayendra's statement that MLA Balakrishna's statement insulted the people of the state, he said, "I am not ready to answer the BJP."

Congress workers meeting on February 17 in Mangalore

A massive convention of Congress workers will be held in Mangalore on February 17 under the leadership of the AICC president. He appealed to all the workers to participate in large numbers.