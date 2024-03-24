Govt files writ petition in SC against Centre on drought relief

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the state government has filed a writ petition against the Union government for not releasing drought relief to the southern state.

The writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution. The apex court has given its endorsement after accepting the petition, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“We are forced to wage a legal battle after waiting for five months. The plea has been submitted requesting the apex court to issue directions for the Central government to immediately release the compensation under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF),” he demanded.

“We can’t wait. Farmer’s can’t wait and they are demanding subsidy.

The government has to release Rs 4,600 crore input subsidy. We have sought a Rs 18,171 crore compensation package under the NDRF. We have pleaded with them,” he stated.

The Centre has violated the norms. It should have released the money within one month.

“We have prayed before the Supreme Court to give direction for the government of India in this regard,” he added.

“We do not want legal conflict. Our farmers are under stress. We are forced to fight through filing the writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution. As per the law, the compensation needs to be given.

Our state pays Rs 4.30 lakh crores of taxes to the Union government. We are asking from our tax money. We are not begging,” he said.

“We are not here just to pay taxes. The Constitution is binding on the Central government, states and Union territories. Karnataka is meted out injustice.

In December 2023, we had met PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They had promised that they will hold a meeting on December 23, 2023 and promised to release funds. They have not released the funds,” he charged.