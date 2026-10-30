Govt neglecting key development projects, says Palaniswami

Madurai: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday slammed the ruling TVK for allegedly neglecting key development projects, particularly not taking steps to implement the Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery (Cauvery river restoration) project initiated during his tenure with central assistance. The former chief minister accused the state government of “financial mismanagement” and attempting to stifle opposition voices.

Speaking to reporters here, he expressed concern over the stalled infrastructure project and the state’s growing fiscal burden.

“During my tenure, we secured central approval after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a 60â€“40 funding ratio between the Centre and the State to prevent industrial and urban sewage from polluting the Cauvery river basin,” Palaniswami stated and accused the state government of completely ignoring the project despite funds being allocated in the budget.

He dismissed rumours regarding internal friction in his party and denied reports of any planned meetings with expelled leader V K Sasikala or AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran. He clarified that the party remained fully united and that Dhinakaran is already working in close coordination with the party. “True loyalists continue to work tirelessly for the party’s victory,” the former CM stressed, asserting that there is no discord within the party ranks.

On the state’s finances, he criticised the government for escalating debt, alleging an accumulation of nearly Rs 40,000 crore, without delivering tangible development or public welfare projects. He singled out the southern district of Madurai, claiming the region has been neglected under the current regime.

In contrast, the AIADMK regime under him ensured major infrastructure, including road networks, bridges, and the push for AIIMS hospital project in Madurai.

Turning to law and order, Palaniswami claimed that the current political climate in Tamil Nadu is marked by authoritarianism and suppression of free speech.

The state government is using police to intimidate and arrest political rivals and critics who highlight public grievances, such as rising inflation, he said. Citing the detention of MIDS Assistant Professor Kalaiyarasan as an example of intimidation, he warned that attempting to muzzle dissent in a democracy would ultimately backfire on the ruling party.