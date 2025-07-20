Govt reduced land allotted to Metro for real estate lobby: Min

Bengaluru: Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje has accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of reducing the land allotted to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) from 46 acres to just 9 acres in the prime Hebbal area in Bengaluru to “benefit” the real estate lobby and illegal immigrants.

The area falls under the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, which MoS Karandlaje represents.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the site, where a proposed multimodal transport hub was to be developed, MoS Karandlaje said, “We are in the Hebbal area of Bengaluru. In 2000, under the leadership of then CM late S.M. Krishna, 51 acres of land in the Hebbal-Amanikere area were acquired. After encroachments, 48 acres remain today. Just a month ago, the current government decided to hand over this land to BMRCL for the development of a multimodal transport hub.”

“However, very recently, the allotment was reduced to just 9 acres. Why was this done? Why did the government backtrack from its original decision to allocate 48 acres and now grant only 9? Who is behind this decision? Which real estate mafia is influencing this move? Let us not forget - this land is situated en route to the Bengaluru International Airport,” she said.

Emphasising the strategic importance of the location, she said, “This is going to be a major junction. A Metro station, BMTC depot, Ring Road connection, and NHAI roads are all planned here. The area is ideal for a multimodal transport hub that can significantly ease traffic congestion on the airport road.”

“But now, the government and the minister in charge have colluded to override the previous decision. How much money exchanged hands? How much was given to Randeep Singh Surjewala? These questions need answers,” she said.

She added that local farmers, who had given up their land for development, are now demanding it back if it is going to be handed over to private parties. “People from various states have settled here. There are Bengalis, Rohingyas. Anti-national activities are reportedly taking place. Garbage and bottles from across Bengaluru are dumped here. No one knows who these people are. Many claim to be from Kolkata and possess Aadhaar cards, some of which are fake, along with fake voter ID cards. They claim to have lived here for 10 to 15 years,” MoS Karandlaje said.