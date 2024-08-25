Govt taking path-breaking initiatives: Minister

Bengaluru: In a first-of-its-kind move to promote scientific education and ignite a passion for science among students, the state government has announced a series of initiatives aimed at nurturing a scientific temperament. Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology NS Boseraju announced the inauguration of the National Space Day program at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium on 23 August.

Minister Boseraju emphasised the importance of National Space Day as a platform to celebrate India’s technological achievements on the global stage. He highlighted India’s historic accomplishment of becoming the first country to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon’s South Pole, a feat that has inspired millions of students to pursue science and space exploration. The Minister also lauded ISRO’s remarkable contributions, including over 100 satellite launches and the successful Chandrayaan missions, which have set global benchmarks in space exploration. “Our government is committed to promoting scientific education and enhancing students’ engagement with science,” stated Minister Boseraju. “We are providing telescopes to 833 residential schools across the state to broaden students’ practical understanding of science.”

In addition to these initiatives, Minister Boseraju announced plans to enhance the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium by installing a life-size replica of the Aditya L1 satellite, which is currently on a mission to study the Sun. Discussions with ISRO are in the final stages, and preparations are underway to accommodate this new exhibit, expected to become a major attraction. Furthermore, the Minister revealed that construction work on a new facility within the planetarium complex is nearing completion. This facility will feature state-of-the-art classrooms and advanced audio-visual equipment, with the inauguration scheduled for next month. The department also plans to introduce STREAM labs to facilitate experiential science learning among students. “Our government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister, is dedicated to fostering a scientific temperament and promoting a deeper interest in science among students,” Minister Boseraju concluded.