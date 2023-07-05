Green chillies price crosses Rs 100 per kilo in Belagavi

Belagavi: Tomato prices have skyrocketed across the state, causing common people to suffer. The price of tomatoes and chillies in Belagavi district has also crossed the hundred mark, becoming a burden on consumers’ pockets. On one hand, farmers anxiously await the arrival of monsoon rains. On the other hand, the increased prices of tomatoes and chillies have caused concern among the common people. Despite the first week of July coming to an end, the district is receiving only moderate rainfall, which is not beneficial for agricultural activities.

‘Due to the lack of rain, most farmers are unable to sow their crops, resulting in a decrease in tomato, chilli, and other vegetable yields. Consequently, the prices of tomatoes and green chillies have risen, reaching Rs. 100 per kg. The scarcity of these products in the market has led to the increase in prices. We had trust in the Congress party, hoping for relief’ said a source. A woman consumer Mehboob Tehsildar, demanded that the government reduce the prices of essential items before providing free electricity.

Akshata Desai, a housewife, insists that the government urgently reduce the prices of essential items, considering that tomatoes and chillies now cost Rs. 100. With daily expenses ranging from Rs. 200 to 300, how can we afford to spend on vegetables while managing other household costs? Rich individuals may not be affected by price hikes, but the common people will suffer. Basavaraja Karaguppi, a vegetable trader, states that people are reluctant to purchase vegetables. A tray of tomatoes is being sold for two thousand rupees in wholesale due to limited supply. Large tomatoes cost Rs. 100, while small tomatoes cost Rs. 80. Consequently, sales have decreased.

Prakash Badugola, another vegetable trader, remarks that customers who used to buy one kg are now buying only half a kg, and those who used to buy two kg are now purchasing only one kg. The prices of eggplants, beans, okra, and other vegetable crops have also increased by 20 per cent.