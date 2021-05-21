Greenpeace East Asia donates 30 oxygen concentrators to Karnataka

Bengaluru: Greenpeace East Asia has shipped 30 units of oxygen concentrators each to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The units have been supplied as per the specifications set by the respective governments.

Thirty oxygen concentrators were received by the government at Kempegowda International Airport on Monday. "As we all know, the second wave of Covid-19 has been very intense.

We also have seen that in this wave more people are experiencing moderate to severe symptoms, which necessitate taking oxygen. This has put pressure on the total oxygen consumption. Hence we need as many oxygen concentrators as possible to tide over the crisis," said Trilok Chandra, Commissioner of Karnataka Health, Family Welfare & Ayush Services.

"Individual citizens are selling their valuables, pooling in resources, helping the needy with medical care and setting up fundraisers for the benefit of complete strangers. This inspires Greenpeace India to use our knowledge and network to play our part in fighting this pandemic," said Binu Jacob, Executive Director, Greenpeace India.

As part of the Covid-19 response work, Greenpeace India, along with partners, is also procuring produce from sustainable farmers and providing ration kits to Covid patients, lactating mothers and other vulnerable communities in Delhi and Bengaluru.

For families of Covid-19 positive patients who are forced to quarantine themselves and lactating mothers, its ally Samadhan Abhiyan is helping with door-to-door deliveries using E-rickshaws.