Grounded IndiGo aircraft hit by tarmac transport vehicle

Bengaluru: A minor accident occurred at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Saturday evening when a tarmac transport vehicle (TT vehicle) collided with a stationary IndiGo aircraft that was undergoing engine repairs.

The incident took place at Alpha Parking Bay 71 within the airport premises. According to airport sources, the aircraft had been grounded for several days due to engine issues. The TT vehicle, which is typically used to transport airline staff across the airport, struck the front section of the aircraft due to driver negligence.

The force of the impact significantly damaged the roof of the TT vehicle, but the driver escaped with minor injuries.

Airport security and officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. The collision occurred in a secure zone of the airport and did not disrupt flight operations.

Aviation authorities are expected to review internal protocols to prevent such mishaps in the future.