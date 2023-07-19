Gruha Lakshmi Scheme Launched in State

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah marked a significant milestone on Wednesday at Vidhana Soudha with the official launch of the much awaited Gruha Lakshmi scheme. The scheme was launched in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar as well as the Women and Child Development Minister, Laxmi Hebbalkar.

It is worth noting that the Gruha Lakshmi scheme fulfilled one of the Congress party's prominent pre-poll promises during the Assembly elections.

As of Wednesday, eligible women could begin submitting their applications to avail the benefits of this scheme. According to the scheme, women who qualify for the initiative will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 starting from August.

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme is expected to benefit over 1.1 crore women in Karnataka, as the government has earmarked a substantial allocation of Rs. 18,000 crore for its implementation.

The Congress party, in its tweet, highlighted the scheme's scale and potential impact, referring to it as India's most extensive women-oriented direct benefit initiative.

Eligibility for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme is tied to the head of the household status mentioned on Below Poverty Line (BPL), Above Poverty Line (APL), and Antyodaya cards. However, women paying income taxes, as well as those whose husbands are taxpayers, are not eligible to participate in the program.

To avail themselves of the scheme's benefits, eligible women must submit their applications at designated centers such as GramaOne, KarnatakaOne, and BengaluruOne. The beneficiaries are required to furnish their Aadhaar cards, as well as the Aadhaar card of their husbands, along with the relevant BPL, APL, or Antyodaya cards. (eom)