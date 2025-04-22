Hampi sees surge in visitors during summer vacation

Vijayanagara: The world-renowned heritage site of Hampi continues to attract thousands of devotees and tourists

day, particularly following the Shrivirupaksheshwara Jatra and the onset of the summer holidays. The influx of visitors has doubled, making the historic site a bustling hub once again.

As tourists brave the scorching summer heat, many are seen using umbrellas to shield themselves while exploring the historic monuments. Despite a previous decline in visitor numbers, the arrival of summer vacations has drawn a significant crowd from neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, eager to enjoy Hampi’s iconic sights. An even larger number of tourists is expected to visit in May.

The monuments, which had seen a drop in visitors for several days, are now bustling with activity. On weekends, especially Fridays through Sundays, devotees and tourists flock to the area. Many are visiting the renowned Shrivilokeshwar Temple and subsequently exploring other significant landmarks such as the EduruBasavanna, Sasivekalu Ganapati, Kamal Mahal, MahanavamiDibba, Vijaya Vitthala Temple, and the Queen’s Bath.

Local businesses, which had suffered during the lean months when tourist traffic was low, are now witnessing a resurgence. The HampiJatra and summer holidays have rejuvenated trade for tourist guides, photographers, hotels, and local shops. Businessman Ramu, who deals in books and photographs, noted that commerce is gradually picking up as more pilgrims and tourists make their way to Hampi.

Visiting families are seen taking round trips near Harigola Hill, capturing the scenic beauty of Hampi with their cameras. Despite an entrance fee of Rs500, tourists continue to enjoy the picturesque landscape.

Tourists visiting significant sites like the Vijaya Vitthala Temple, PurandarMantapa, Kodandarama Swami Temple, Kamal Mahal, MahanavamiDibba, EduruBasavanna, and the Ugranarasimha Memorial have raised concerns about the availability of drinking water. Currently, it’s challenging for visitors to access drinking water, forcing them to carry bottled water while exploring.

Local authorities are urged to provide adequate drinking water facilities, especially as the revenue generated from tourism fees adds up to significant amounts annually. Visitors demand that the responsible departments ensure basic amenities are in place to enhance their experience.

Inconsistent drinking water units near key sites like the Chappal Stand next to the Virupaksha Temple, the Vijaya Vitthala Temple, and the Queen’s Bath often fail to function properly.

Local residents have conveyed their frustrations regarding the lack of proper water management by the relevant authorities.

Overall, after a lull, Hampi is witnessing a revival in tourism and commercial activity, and locals are hopeful that this trend will continue, especially amidst the summer season.



